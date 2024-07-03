Santori & Peters Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182,280. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

