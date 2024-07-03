Santori & Peters Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 4.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned about 0.15% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,006,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,661,000 after acquiring an additional 510,708 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after acquiring an additional 514,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,315,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 1,480,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

