Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 15,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $7.10 on Tuesday, reaching $385.05. 3,241,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 728.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.