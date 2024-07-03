Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.91). Approximately 78,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 411,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.60 ($1.89).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.67) to GBX 216 ($2.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £374.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,154.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.26.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25), for a total value of £42,734.24 ($54,052.92). In other news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,942.76 ($31,549.15). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £42,734.24 ($54,052.92). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,239. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

