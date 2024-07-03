Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,403. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $256,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $47,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.