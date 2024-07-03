Robert W. Baird Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $8.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 475.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.39 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

