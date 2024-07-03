Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

