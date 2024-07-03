RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RFM stock remained flat at $16.11 on Tuesday. 18,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

