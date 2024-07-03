RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OPP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 45,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

