RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $8.64 on Tuesday. 62,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

