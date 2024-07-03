Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Ricegrowers’s previous final dividend of $0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ricegrowers Limited operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. The company engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; and milling, manufacturing, processing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and special occasions food products, and research and development into the growing of rice.

