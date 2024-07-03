Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Ricegrowers’s previous final dividend of $0.40.
Ricegrowers Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Ricegrowers
