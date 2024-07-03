RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Down 2.5%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $242.95 and last traded at $243.38. Approximately 83,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 731,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.50.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.17 and a 200-day moving average of $270.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

