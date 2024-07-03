Reviewing MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroAlgo and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $81.89 million 0.68 -$37.87 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $772.95 million N/A $400.25 million $4.53 28.04

Risk and Volatility

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

MicroAlgo has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MicroAlgo and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 52.00% 15.53% 13.73%

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats MicroAlgo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as engages in processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.