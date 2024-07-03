Reviewing Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ichor and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $811.12 million 1.64 -$42.99 million ($1.77) -22.40 NVE $29.80 million 11.64 $17.12 million $3.55 20.22

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor -6.61% -2.93% -1.81% NVE 57.46% 25.83% 25.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ichor and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ichor and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 4 0 2.80 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than NVE.

Volatility & Risk

Ichor has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVE beats Ichor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

