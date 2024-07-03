Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDP stock opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.88. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.