Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.3% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,003,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,373,000 after acquiring an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,629 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,966,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

