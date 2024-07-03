Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $800,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 13,645,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,123,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

