Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) were down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.29 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.16). Approximately 6,302,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 2,704,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGL
Regional REIT Price Performance
Regional REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is currently -3,846.15%.
Regional REIT Company Profile
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regional REIT
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.