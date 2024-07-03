Refined Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Refined Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management owned about 0.82% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIZ. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. 9,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,654. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $131.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

