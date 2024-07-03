Reece A. Kurtenbach Sells 15,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 402,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $622.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 132,223 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Daktronics by 105.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Daktronics by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 478,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,154,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

