ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $53.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00122640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014210 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.