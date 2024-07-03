Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 57,517.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,269 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,215,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 859,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,789,000 after purchasing an additional 151,924 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 309,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.07. 2,745,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

