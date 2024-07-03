Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,337,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

