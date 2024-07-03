Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3,837.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.53. 452,891 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

