Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5,091.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,301. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

