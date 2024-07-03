Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7,362.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,286. The firm has a market cap of $238.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

