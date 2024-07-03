Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $2.14 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $2.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,804.48 or 0.99885566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012765 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00078333 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.