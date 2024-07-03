Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at C$51.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.78. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.59. The stock has a market cap of C$29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.