Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PHX Energy Services Corp. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.95. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.78.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.25 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 45.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Energy Services

In related news, Director Garrett Wright purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,573.06. In other news, Director Garrett Wright acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.07 per share, with a total value of C$33,573.06. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 317,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,775,824.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 326,125 shares of company stock worth $2,850,923. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

