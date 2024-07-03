Pyxis Tankers Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

PXSAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

