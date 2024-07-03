Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Up 6.5%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.15. 48,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 204,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $637.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

