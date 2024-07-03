Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $15.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LUNG stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,324 shares of company stock worth $94,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 609.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

