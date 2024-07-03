Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Stock Position Boosted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 125,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Trading Down 0.1 %

PUK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 851,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

