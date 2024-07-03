Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $64,749,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

