Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 6.9%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 11,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 480,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 11.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.81. The company has a market cap of £4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

