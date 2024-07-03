Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Primary Health Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 94.06 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.39. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 109 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,632.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 74,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £68,898.80 ($87,147.48). Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.