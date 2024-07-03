Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.
Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.2 %
PFBC stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. 8,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $81.13.
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Preferred Bank
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Rivian Stock on the Verge of a 100% Rally?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.