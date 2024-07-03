PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00123313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014309 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

