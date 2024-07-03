Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $77.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.64.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.