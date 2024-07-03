Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 0.5 %

FENG stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

