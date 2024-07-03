PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 406,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Insider Activity

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

