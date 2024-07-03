Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.67.

PPL stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.32. 511,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.83. The firm has a market cap of C$29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Insiders have sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

