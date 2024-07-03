PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Up 12.5% in June

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 206,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. 37,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,635. PC Connection has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Report on CNXN

About PC Connection

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.