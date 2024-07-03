Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.13

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.13 and last traded at C$26.11, with a volume of 2213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.44.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLC

Park Lawn Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$891.15 million, a PE ratio of -93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.24.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.084724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.