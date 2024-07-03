Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $19.90

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $20.55. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 675,309 shares.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,080,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 573,843 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

