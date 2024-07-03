PAID Network Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $20.51 million and $44,778.52 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.07071787 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $65,376.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

