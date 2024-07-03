Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,460 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,065. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

