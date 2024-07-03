Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,030. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

