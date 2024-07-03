Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,102. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

