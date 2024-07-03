Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 6,072,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,782. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,650,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,035. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

